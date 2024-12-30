Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 117998961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

