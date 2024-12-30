Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 117998961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Gfinity Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40.
Gfinity Company Profile
It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.
Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gfinity
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.