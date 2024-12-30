Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $20.86 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

