Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 894,800 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Up 1.0 %

GMGI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 20,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,367. Golden Matrix Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Matrix Group

In related news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 14,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $37,762.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,502,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,480,401.52. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 49,596 shares of company stock worth $121,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

About Golden Matrix Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMGI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

