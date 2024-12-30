Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 894,800 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.
Golden Matrix Group Stock Up 1.0 %
GMGI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 20,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,367. Golden Matrix Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Matrix Group
In related news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 14,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $37,762.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,502,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,480,401.52. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 49,596 shares of company stock worth $121,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Matrix Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.