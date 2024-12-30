Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 320678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

