Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 165,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,076,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Grail Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02.

In other news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $444,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,558,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,230,505.05. The trade was a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,243.54. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,829 shares of company stock valued at $757,298 over the last 90 days.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

