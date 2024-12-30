Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 165,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,076,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grail
Grail Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $444,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,558,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,230,505.05. The trade was a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,243.54. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,829 shares of company stock valued at $757,298 over the last 90 days.
About Grail
GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grail
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.