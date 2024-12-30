Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in December

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance

FSXLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,366. Great Pacific Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

