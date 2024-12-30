Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 83874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 71.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Green Plains by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 79,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 29.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

