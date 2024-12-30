Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 83874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 71.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Green Plains by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 79,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 29.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

