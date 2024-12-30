Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 53.6% in December

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.07 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

