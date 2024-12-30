Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Up 51.5% in December

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the November 30th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

GYRE stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Gyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $27.45.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

