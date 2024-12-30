H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 19776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

