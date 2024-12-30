Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 43.6% in December

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,883,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 1,311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

