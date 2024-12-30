Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 102519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.7 %

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

