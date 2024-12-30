HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,246. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 206.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

