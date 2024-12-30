Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 34.3% in December

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE HFRO opened at $5.16 on Monday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

