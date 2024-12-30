Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 95,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $201,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 848,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

