Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. 45,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.