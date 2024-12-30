HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 723374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.
HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
HSBC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.
Institutional Trading of HSBC
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
