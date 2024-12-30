HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.78 ($0.07), with a volume of 163377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).
HSS Hire Group Stock Up 7.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
HSS ProService is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated. Wide range of building services, including hire, resale, materials, training and more
The Hire Services Company (“HSC”) formerly known as HSS Operations, which includes HSS Ireland, provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland through a nationwide network of Group companies and third-party suppliers.
