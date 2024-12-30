Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Up 49.0% in December

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Huize Trading Down 0.6 %

Huize stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 28,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,190. Huize has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

