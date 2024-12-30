Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Up 49.0% in December

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Huize Trading Down 0.6 %
Huize stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 28,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,190. Huize has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.
Huize Company Profile
