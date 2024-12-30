Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 393516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Icahn Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.
Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.
