ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICC by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ICC during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ICC in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICC during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ICC in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ICCH traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ICC has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.