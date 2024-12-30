Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 479000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
