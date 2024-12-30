Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 8640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$292.98 million, a P/E ratio of -181.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of C$146.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

