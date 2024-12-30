indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 53.3% in December

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,010,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 28,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor
In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $75,337.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares in the company, valued at $118,326. This represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,433.21. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
