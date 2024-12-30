Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Down 33.7% in December

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 535,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Innovid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

NYSE CTV opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.78 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Innovid by 590.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Innovid by 124.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Innovid during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

