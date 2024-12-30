Insider Buying: Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE) Insider Purchases 33,333 Shares of Stock

Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE – Get Free Report) insider Ravin Mirchandani bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.70 ($18,633.35).
Acusensus Stock Performance
Acusensus Company Profile
Acusensus Limited develops technology focused on the detection and provision of prosecutable evidence of distracted driving, seatbelt compliance, speeding, railway crossing compliance, and the monitoring vehicles of interest in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers Heads Up solution used to detect and capture prosecutable evidence of illegal mobile phone use, seatbelt non-compliance, and speeding; Heads-Up Real Time solution that provides real-time alerts to police officers of drivers using a phone, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt; Harmony enforcement camera system for use in developed and developing countries; and Road Worker Safety for road worker safety space.
