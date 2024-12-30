Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires 152,908 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 152,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$185,171.59 ($115,013.41).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 52,201 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$70,366.95 ($43,706.18).

On Tuesday, October 29th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 56,510 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,197.63 ($46,085.48).

On Thursday, October 31st, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 96,499 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$130,466.65 ($81,035.19).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 17,404 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$22,973.28 ($14,269.12).

On Wednesday, October 9th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 66,314 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,749.29 ($52,639.31).

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($130,272.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

