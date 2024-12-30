Insider Buying: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Director Buys 3,016 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) Director Melinda Brown acquired 3,016 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $13,722.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841.90. This represents a 71.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 1.41. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

