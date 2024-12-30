Insider Buying: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00.

Vito Culmone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Vito Culmone bought 4,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00.

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching C$112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.27. The stock has a market cap of C$12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.50.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

