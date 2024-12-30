Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,352.60. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

PB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. 95,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,236. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

