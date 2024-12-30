Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE INSP opened at $188.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.00. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 176.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

