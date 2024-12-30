Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 435,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Integra Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ITRG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,773. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.35.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
