Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 435,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ITRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins raised Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,773. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

