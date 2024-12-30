Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 176,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $8.50 to $7.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,954,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 196,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,527 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.