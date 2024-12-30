International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $217.65 and last traded at $218.31. Approximately 437,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,210,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.94.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

