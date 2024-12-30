Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Interra Copper Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Interra Copper has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

