Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.75. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 4,297,655 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $5,684,713.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,561,310.72. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,001. The trade was a 52.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,702,731 shares of company stock worth $18,475,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 222,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

