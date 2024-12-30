Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

