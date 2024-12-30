Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 577,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.