Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Insider Activity at Inventus Mining

In other news, Director Glen Alexander Milne bought 577,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

