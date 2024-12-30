Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Insiders acquired 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Articles

