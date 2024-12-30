Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock remained flat at $23.60 during trading on Monday. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,669. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

