Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $26.42. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 73,752 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $855.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth $235,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

