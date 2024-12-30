Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $155.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. The stock has a market cap of $345.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $113.13 and a 12 month high of $180.08.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
