Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $155.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. The stock has a market cap of $345.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $113.13 and a 12 month high of $180.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,694,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,248,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

