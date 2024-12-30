Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
