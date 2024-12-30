Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -89.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

