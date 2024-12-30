Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $511.83 and last traded at $513.55. 10,522,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 37,040,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.56.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.74.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.