Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 4,160,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,704,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 1,521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 176,451 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $508,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

