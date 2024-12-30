iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.77 and last traded at $52.07. 18,216,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 35,131,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIT. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.