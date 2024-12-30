iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 101,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 107,062 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $37.38.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.