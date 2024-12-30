iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 44.8% in December

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,508,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,815. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.