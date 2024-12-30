iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 49.7% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,107. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.