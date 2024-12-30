iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 49.7% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,107. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0798 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

